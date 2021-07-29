Sneaking a peek: Fans find creative ways to glimpse Olympics DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 11:54 a.m.
1 of12 Two girls hold signs while waiting to get a glimpse of Yuto Horigome, the first Olympic gold medalist in skateboarding, outside the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 People watch from behind a security fence during the final day of the surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. The Olympic beach party that never was may be the only sore spot for surfing’s long-awaited debut that finished triumphantly this week. Some local Japanese fans and beachgoers did manage to find a way to lay eyes on the athletes and the competition site once the games began. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Masked fans watch from a hillside during the men's cross country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Izu, Japan. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Fans watch as Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago (66), right, Amanda Spratt of Australia (18), and Jiajun Sun of China (61), compete during the women's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Limited numbers of fans watch in the Fuji International Speedway during the men's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Fans contemplate the men's road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. (Tim de Waele/Pool Photo via AP) Tim de Waele/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A fan poses for poses for a picture as he arrives at Miyagi Stadium for a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Miyagi, Japan. Andre Penner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Visitors use umbrellas and fans to beat the heat outside the Fuji International Speedway, the finish for the women's cycling road race that is underway, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Oyama, Japan. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MISHIMA, Japan (AP) — The soon-to-be Olympic champion was in what cyclists derisively call “the pain cave,” empty lungs searing and legs feeling like dead weight. The climb he was on seemed interminable, the evil gradient sending him straight into the sky.
Hardly the time for Richard Carapaz to look fondly upon a near-naked man running beside him on the road.