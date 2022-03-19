Priceless paper: Refugees get IDs for new lives in Poland MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 12:26 p.m.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hoping to restore some normalcy after fleeing the war in Ukraine, thousands of refugees waited in long lines Saturday in the Polish capital of Warsaw to get identification cards will allow them to get on with their lives — at least for now.
Refugees started queuing by Warsaw's National Stadium overnight to get the coveted PESEL identity cards that will allow them to work, live, go to school and get medical care or social benefits for the next 18 months. Still, by mid-morning, many were told to come back another day, the demand was too high even though Polish authorities had simplified the process.
