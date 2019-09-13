Climate protesters seek to block London Fashion Week doors

A model wears a creation by Mark Fast at the Spring/Summer 2020 fashion week runway show in London, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Extinction Rebellion climate protesters targeting London Fashion Week have glued themselves to an entrance to the fashion extravaganza.

The group said Friday five of its activists covered themselves in fake blood and staged a "die-in" to protest fashion's contribution to the "climate and ecological crisis."

The group says it plans five days of action against the event, which started Friday and concludes Tuesday.

Shows will feature fashion stalwarts including Burberry, Christopher Kane and Victoria Beckham.

Model Naomi Campbell also plans to host a gala "Fashion for Relief" event and fashion show.