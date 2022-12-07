Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year's Christmas ornament from the White House Historical Association honors the tradition of displaying a gingerbread model of the executive mansion as part of the holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
The 2022 ornament — a gingerbread house shaped like the mansion — honors President Richard Nixon’s administration. It was first lady Patricia Nixon who first put a gingerbread house on display in the State Dining Room for the holidays. That was long before the talented White House pastry chefs began making hundred-pound replicas of the executive mansion.