MILAN (AP) — Daniel Lee is leaving his job as creative director at Bottega Veneta after three years and creating the brand's distinctive cloud-like bags and puffy-weave slip-on footwear.

Bottega Veneta did not give a reason for the surprise departure of the 35-year-old British designer, who joined the Italian fashion house in July 2018. The company, which revealed the news Wednesday, said a new creative organization would be announced soon.