AP PHOTOS: Taboo in Tokyo, tattoos on display at Olympics July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 8:21 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics.
There’s the lion on British swimmer Adam Peaty’s shoulder. An inspirational message on the arm of Chinese 3-on-3 basketball player Yan Peng. A likeness of Christ the Redeemer on the calf of Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar Mascunano.