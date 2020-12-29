AP PHOTOS: Madrid racetrack bets on riding out of pandemic BERNAT ARMANGUE, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 2:26 a.m.
1 of12 Venezuelan jockey Efrain Arguinzones pets a mare inside a stable at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Jockeys prepare at the dress room prior compete at turf horse races at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A farrier nails a new shoe in the stable of Guillermo Arizkorreta at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Turf horse race staffers prepare the starting gate prior a race at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A rider wearing a face mask walks a horse to a training session at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 A horse is pushed into starting gate prior a turf horse race at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Spanish jockey José Luis Martínez during a weight check prior compete at turf horse races at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Turf horse race aficionados observe a horse at the paddock prior a race at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Portuguese jockey Dinis Ferreira after a turf horse race at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Jockey compete at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A turf accountant disinfects bills at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Turf horse race aficionados follow a race at the Hipodromo de la Zarzuela outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The pandemic may have altered many habits but horse racing at the Zarzuela has changed little. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
MADRID (AP) — A man slips a piece of paper with the name Sophie Linda on it under the teller’s window. The young woman on the other side inspects the paper and disinfects a wad of cash before passing the money to the lucky gambler.
It’s the end of the day at Madrid´s Zarzuela Racecourse, time for the horses to be stabled and for jockeys to put away their whips, harnesses, boots and other gear.
Written By
BERNAT ARMANGUE