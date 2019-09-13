John Leguizamo on 'Latin History,' Emmy nom and Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year's Emmy Awards have a special significance for actor John Leguizamo.

He will return to the Sept. 22 ceremony as a four-time nominee, this year earning a nod for his performance in the Central Park Five docudrama "When They See Us." But the night has a bit of personal history as well. It's been exactly 20 years since Leguizamo won his first Emmy Award for his one-man show, "Freak."

Regardless of whether Leguizamo wins this year, he's skipping class to attend. The 55-year-old actor is in the midst of a six-week run of his one-man show "Latin History for Morons " at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre.

Leguizamo plays professor during the show and offers an eye-opening lesson about the participation of Latin Americans throughout U.S. history.