Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; Booker.

"Fox News Sunday" — To be announced.