Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Mercedes Schlapp, adviser to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — To be announced.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Booker; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — White House senior adviser Stephen Miller; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
