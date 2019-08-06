Clinton impeachment is FX's next 'American Crime Story'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — FX says the next chapter of its "American Crime Story" series will dramatize the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The miniseries will air in September 2020, a week before the general election.

Monica Lewinsky, the central figure in Clinton's impeachment, is a producer for the limited series titled "Impeachment: American Crime Story."

FX said the drama will unravel the national scandal that also involved Paula Jones and Linda Tripp.

Sarah Paulson will play Tripp, with Annaleigh Ashford portraying Jones and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky.