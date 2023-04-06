The Pink Ladies get their origin story in Paramount+ series

Four years before Frenchy, Rizzo and Sandy ever donned their own pink jackets, a group of friends at Rydell High leaned into their image of “bad girls," called themselves the Pink Ladies and created a girl gang. Their formation is chronicled in the new 10-episode musical series “ Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies ” streaming now on Paramount+.
Set in 1954, new student Jane Facciano (Marisa Davila) gets labeled as “easy” by the Rydell High quarterback and she's suddenly an outcast. Jane ends up bonding with a few other teen girls, (played by Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara) who are struggling in their own way to fit in.