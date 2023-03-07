Mexican pageant challenges standard of beauty

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Edith Aguirre, a dance teacher and single mother of African descent, has been crowned “Miss Colonia” in a pageant that celebrates the beauty and talent of women from the lower-class neighborhoods of the Gulf coast port of Veracruz.
Fighting against standards of appearance developed over decades, contestants’ skin tone in the Miss Colonia pageant is darker than that usually seen on stage in Mexico, reflecting Veracruz’s long history of former slaves and escaped slave communities.