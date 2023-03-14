Jury still undecided in trial XXXTentacion's accused killers TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press March 14, 2023
Attorney Mauricio Padilla talks to his client Trayvon Newsome during the fifth day of jury deliberation in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in 2018 allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion outside a Florida motorcycle dealership nearly five years ago again failed to reach a verdict Tuesday, their fifth day of deliberations.
The jury has deliberated for about 20 hours since getting the case March 8. The panel of 12 will return to court Wednesday.