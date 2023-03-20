Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press March 20, 2023 Updated: March 20, 2023 1:06 p.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were found guilty Monday of the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.
Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury that deliberated a little more than seven days. They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date.
