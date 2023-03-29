Grisham's 'The Exchange,' sequel to 'The Firm,' out in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — One of literature's most famous whistleblowers, attorney Mitch McDeere of John Grisham's “The Firm,” will soon be back in action — and back in trouble.

Doubleday announced Wednesday that Grisham's “The Exchange,” a sequel to his million-selling breakout book from 32 years ago, will be published Oct. 17. The new novel takes place 15 years after McDeere and his wife, Abby, helped expose underworld ties at a Memphis firm and fled for their lives. The McDeeres are now in New York, where he's a partner in the world's largest international legal practice.