Cruise, "Everything Everywhere" honored at producers' awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Tom Cruise was honored for his nearly three decades of work as a producer, and “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ” solidified its status as the frontrunner for the best picture Oscar by taking the top prize at Saturday night's Producers Guild of America Awards.
“We love you! We love you!” another Oscar favorite and one of the film's stars, Ke Huy Quan, shouted gleefully from the stage as Jonathan Wang and the other producers of the multiversal dramedy accepted the award for best theatrical motion picture.