Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 19-25:

Feb. 19: Actor Carlin Glynn (“Sixteen Candles”) is 83. Singer Smokey Robinson is 83. Singer Lou Christie is 80. Guitarist Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath is 75. Actor Stephen Nichols (“The Young and the Restless”) is 72. Actor Jeff Daniels is 68. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 67. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 66. Actor Leslie David Baker (“The Office”) is 65. Singer Seal is 60. Actor Jessica Tuck (“True Blood”) is 60. Drummer Jon Fishman of Phish is 58. Actor Justine Bateman is 57. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 56. Actor Bellamy Young (“Scandal”) is 53. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 48. Singer-actor Haylie Duff (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 38. Guitarist Seth Morrison of Skillet is 35. Actor Victoria Justice (“Victorious”) is 30. Actor David Mazouz (“Gotham”) is 22. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) is 19.

Feb. 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 82. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 77. Actor Sandy Duncan is 77. Actor Peter Strauss is 76. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 75. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 72. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 72. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 69. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 65. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 64. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 63. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 60. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 59. Model Cindy Crawford is 57. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 56. Actor Lili Taylor is 56. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 45. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 45. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 45. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 44. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 42. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 42. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 42. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 40. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 39. Actor Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Fantastic Four”) is 36. Singer Rihanna is 35. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 34.

Feb. 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 86. Actor-director Richard Beymer (“West Side Story,” “Twin Peaks”) is 82. Actor Peter McEnery is 83. Record company executive David Geffen is 80. Actor Tyne Daly is 77. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in “Star Wars” films) is 77. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 74. Actor Christine Ebersole is 70. Actor William Petersen (“C.S.I.”) is 70. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 68. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 65. Actor Kim Coates (“Bad Blood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 65. Actor Jack Coleman (“Heroes”) is 65. Actor Christopher Atkins is 62. Actor William Baldwin is 60. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (“Quantico”) is 54. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 53. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 53. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 50. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 46. Actor Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 44. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 44. Comedian-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 44. Actor Brendan Sexton III (“Boys Don’t Cry”) is 43. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 37. Actor Ashley Greene (“Twilight”) is 36. Actor Elliot Page (“Inception,” ″Juno”) is 36. Actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical,” ″Jump In!”) is 34. Actor Hayley Orrantia (“The Goldbergs”/former contestant “The X Factor”) is 29. Actor Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”) is 27.

Feb, 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 95. Actor John Ashton is 75. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 73. Actor Ellen Greene (TV’s “Pushing Daisies,” film’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 72. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 64. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 56. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 55. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 54. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 54. Actor-singer Lea Solanga is 52. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 52. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 50. Singer James Blunt is 49. Actor Drew Barrymore is 48. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 41. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 33.

Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 72. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 71. Singer Howard Jones is 68. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 61. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 58. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 55. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 54. Actor Niecy Nash (“The Soul Man,” “Reno 911!”) is 54. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 52. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 50. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 48. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 47. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 45. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is 42. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 40. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 40. Actor Tye White (“Greenleaf”) is 37. Actor Dakota Fanning is 29.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 92. Singer Joanie Sommers is 82. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 81. Actor Barry Bostwick is 78. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 76. Actor Edward James Olmos is 76. Musician George Thorogood is 73. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 72. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 72. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 67. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 65. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 65. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 64. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 62. Singer Michelle Shocked is 61. Actor Billy Zane is 57. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 49. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 48. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 40. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 40. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 39. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 35. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 34. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 32.

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 92. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 86. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 86. Actor Diane Baker is 85. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 81. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 81. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 74. Musician-actor John Doe of X (“Roswell”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Mike Peters of The Alarm is 64. Comedian Carrot Top is 58. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 58. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 57. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 57. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 55. Actor Sean Astin is 52. Singer Daniel Powter is 52. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 50. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 50. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 48. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 47. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 45. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 37. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 37. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 37. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 36.