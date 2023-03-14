Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Fabelmans 2. Missing (2023) 3. A Man Called Otto 4. The Whale 5. Tár 6. 80 For Brady 7. Everything Everywhere All At Once 8. Women Talking 9. The Devil Conspiracy 10. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- Developers appeal denial of sewer extension for Wilton housing
- Wilton teens bring free science lessons to kids with Team STEAM
- Wilton P&Z seeks more details on day-care center's plan to move
- Wilton students get shaved 'in solidarity' with kids with cancer
- New home for Wilton police moves one step closer to reality
- Wilton Library Lines: Celebrating spring with annual gala
- Dozens of trees to be cut as part of Dana Dam removal in Wilton
- Norwalk environmental nonprofit raises dangers of turf fields
- Wilton's new legislators share info from Hartford with voters
- Wilton braces for cuts to $33.6M plan amid revenue uncertainty