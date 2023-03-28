Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Countdown by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 3. The Last Honest Woman by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 4. Hello Beautiful (Oprah’s Book Club) by Ann Napolitano (Random House Publishing Group) 5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin Publishing Group)
- Wilton residents blast possible mill rate hike: 'a wake-up call'
- Wilton Library Lines: Percussion & Friends to perform in concert
- Wilton weights costs, environmental impact of new turf field
- Prom dress sale benefits Wilton's production of 'Mary Poppins'
- Weir Farm to welcome six 'talented' artists-in-residence in 2023
- Wilton Library putting a spotlight on The Brubeck Collection
- Wilton Library Lines: Mr. Beethoven to drop in at kids' concert
- Wilton Center housing proposal grows to 5 stories, 42 apartments
- Wilton seeks volunteers to help out at Townwide Cleanup Day
- Developers appeal denial of sewer extension for Wilton housing