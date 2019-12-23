Wreaths for wild animals in Wilton

Wilton resident Abby Jones shows off the wreath she decorated at last year's Wreaths for Wildlife at Woodcock Nature Center. This year's event is Jan. 3.

Woodcock Nature Center is encouraging people to help the feathered and small furry animals who live near them stay fed and warm during these winter months by giving them a source of food and nesting materials.

The Wreaths for Wildlife program takes place Friday, Jan. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m., at the nature center at 56 Deer Run Road.

Participants may decorate a plain balsam wreath with natural, safe, animal-friendly materials such as dried apple and orange slices, pine cones, birdseed and nesting materials such as straw and Spanish moss.

The cost is $15 per wreath. Registration required at woodcocknaturecenter.org. Select your session when registering.

This event is a partnership with the Norwalk River Watershed Association.