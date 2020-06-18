https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/entertainment/article/World-War-II-forces-sweetheart-singer-Vera-Lynn-15348562.php
World War II forces sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies at 103
LONDON (AP) — The family of World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn says she has died. She was 103.
The family statement says Lynn was surrounded by her close family. They did not give a cause of death.
The statement says “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers.''
