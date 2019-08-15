Woodcock Nature Center parties ‘Under the Harvest Moon’

Under the Harvest Moon, a fundraiser for Woodcock Nature Center, is set for Sept. 13. Under the Harvest Moon, a fundraiser for Woodcock Nature Center, is set for Sept. 13. Photo: Lori Van Buren / Albany Times Union Photo: Lori Van Buren / Albany Times Union Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Woodcock Nature Center parties ‘Under the Harvest Moon’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Woodcock Nature Center’s popular fundraiser, Under the Harvest Moon, is set for Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., in the picturesque candlelit pavilion.

A relaxed evening of food, music and more will benefit the nature center’s well-loved programs in environmental education.

A highlight of the evening is a generous tasting of food prepared by local chef Sarah Bouïssou of Sarah’s Wine Bar. She will skillfully and quickly prepare the evening’s meal from a selection of surprise fresh produce donated from local farms including Ambler Farm, Horseshoe Farm and The Hickories.

To begin the evening, No. 109 Cheese & Wine, along with other local vendors, will provide a sampling of artisanal cheeses and appetizers, and a generous wine-tasting selection will be provided by Ridgefield’s Cellar XV as guests enjoy music by local musicians including Horseshoe Farm’s farmer Pete Campbell. A tasting with craft brewers from Nod Hill Brewery will be on hand for beer-loving guests as well as selections from Two Roads and Palm.

The evening also includes silent and live auctions for a variety of popular items including Woodcock experiences, such as catered dinners on the 149-acre preserve from local restaurants, children and family experiences such as animal encounters and birthday parties and, a very popular VIP Wreath Festival package.

Attire for the casual, cocktail-style fundraiser is “campground chic” and both old and new friends of Woodcock are welcome. Last year’s event sold out so guests are encouraged to purchase early.

All proceeds support Woodcock’s environmental education initiatives which include local outreach, school programs, camp scholarships and a variety of family events and adult education activities aimed at connecting with the natural world.

Tickets are $90 and may be purchased at woodcocknaturecenter.org.