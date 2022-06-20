Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer June 20, 2022 Updated: June 20, 2022 9:21 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before.
Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she had been in a casual relationship (but not quite dating) for about five weeks, pulled into a South Los Angeles shopping center on March 31, 2019, she was surprised and gleeful to spot Hussle, whose music she loved.