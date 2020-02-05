Wilton workshop: How to make a hand pie

Hand pies are small circles of thick pie dough, filled and folded over, baked, then ready to be pocketed and eaten on the run. They were very popular in Colonial times since they were easy to cook, inexpensive, and could be eaten anywhere with minimal mess.

Children ages 6 to 12 may learn how to make them at a workshop on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

During the Colonial Cookery for Kids workshop, museum educator Katherine Karlik will talk about the role these pies played in the colonial kitchen. Children will make a cherry hand pie in honor of George Washington’s birthday, which was Feb. 22, 1732.

The cost for members is $10 per child, $15 per child for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.