Wilton walkers will visit Cranbury Park

Stay at Home in Wilton invites walkers of all levels to join them for a walk at Cranbury Park on Oct. 4.

The community is invited to join the Stay at Home Walking Club for a Walk and Talk in Norwalk’s Cranbury Park on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers Ellen and Jim Kapustka are avid walkers who have hiked all over the U.S., Europe, Central America and the Arctic. RVNA Director of Physical Therapy Gigi Weiss and RNVA Director of HomeCare Melissa Woodhouse will join the group for special Walk and Talk.

Walkers of all levels are welcome and are invited to ask questions. The group will meet in the parking lot at Cranbury Park. An optional lunch will follow at Cactus Rose in Wilton.

For details, call 203-762-2600. The rain date is Oct. 11.