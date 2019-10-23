Wilton turns into a ‘ghost town’

A little pre-Halloween fun found kids at the Wilton Historical Society Saturday evening for Ghost Night.

The witch of Sharp Hill stirred her bubbly cauldron while ghouls and zombies hid amongst the twists and turns as the brave souls made their way by candlelight up and down groaning stairs of the 1740 Betts House and the 1772 Fitch House.

After hearing stories of the families who once lived there, the kids made their escape to the Burt Barn, where they heard classic scary Halloween stories in the dark and fortified themselves with games, cider and donuts.