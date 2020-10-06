Wilton teen center offers outdoor movie

Trackside Teen Center will show the film, The Greatest Showman, starring Zac Efron, left, and Hugh Jackman, outdoors on Oct. 9. Trackside Teen Center will show the film, The Greatest Showman, starring Zac Efron, left, and Hugh Jackman, outdoors on Oct. 9. Photo: Niko Tavernise / Associated Press Photo: Niko Tavernise / Associated Press Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton teen center offers outdoor movie 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — After transforming its lawn into an outdoor theater, Trackside Teen Center will present the film, The Greatest Showman, on Friday, Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The evening will include a Greatest Showman KAHOOT challenge for prizes mid-way through the movie.

The 2017 movie is inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum, his Barnum’s American Museum, and the lives of its star attractions. It stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron.

The teen center has mapped out socially distanced, family seating areas that can accommodate groups of two, four and six people. Families will be able to bring their own snacks. Masks will be worn when entering and leaving family spots.

This is a free, members-only event. Space is limited and spots may be reserved at trackside.org. For more information on membership, visit the website.