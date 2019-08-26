Wilton seniors enjoy hamburgers and ice cream

Members of Stay at Home in Wilton gathered for their annual summer barbecue on Friday, Aug. 16, at the WEPCO complex.

The crowd enjoyed burgers and hot dogs on the grill, great picnic sides provided by members, and a visit by Phil & Tom’s Ice Cream in their 1965 original Ford Good Humor truck, proving you’re never too old to enjoy a cool summer treat.

Wilton’s own Grandmas and Grandpas barbershop quartet performed fun songs from their large repertoire including “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and “In the Good Old Summertime.”

Stay at Home in Wilton thanks Village Market for its generous donation of the hamburgers, hot dogs and rolls. The organization has over 120 members with new Wiltonians joining regularly.

Stay at Home in Wilton is a resource for and supporter of a vibrant senior community. For membership information, call Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.