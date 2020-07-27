Wilton’s Encore Dance holds drive-in benefit in lieu of live show

WILTON — Encore Dance of Wilton is hosting a drive-in movie benefit on Monday, July 27, at Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

“For obvious reasons, we could not hold our regular performance this spring. Instead, we filmed our dancers performing some of our routines outside at the Merwin Meadows soccer field and cut a movie together for families to come view from the safety of their cars,” said Kristyn Prial, Encore co-owner.

Encore Dance offers a variety of dance classes for children in preschool through high school at the Comstock Community Center in Wilton.

The film being shown at the drive-in is called “Encorentine 2020” and the event will benefit two organizations. Proceeds from the night will go to Lachat Town Farm. In addition, each car of viewers is asked to bring a non-perishable item to restock the Wilton Food Pantry.

Gates for the event open at 8 p.m., the movie will be shown at 8:45. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.