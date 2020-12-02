Wilton’s Cannon Grange holds Holiday Market

WILTON — Looking for something special to bring cheer to the holidays?

Cannon Grange in Wilton is holding its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 to 4.

Adhering to safety and social distancing measures, the market will feature eight vendors, four inside Grange Hall and four outside (weather permitting).

Craft items for sale include: Spun yarn handcrafted goods by Sue Pellow, and decorative reclaimed wood items by 3 Board Ladies.

Food items include hot pepper products by David Wanke, homemade jellies and jams by Pam’s Jams, and fresh butternut squash from Offinger Farm.

Clothing and accessories will be offered by Paparazzi Accessories, and Beauty Counter and Peach Clothing by Kate Scarlett, and Lip Positive Threads by Jennifer Csedrik.

In addition, Justin Fusaro will offer instruction on how to build-your-own decorative reindeer.

Cannon Grange is located at 25 Cannon Road, Wilton.