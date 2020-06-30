Wilton plastic pollution program welcomes student input

WILTON — The climate crisis, as told through the eyes of a group of 11-year-olds in Brooklyn, makes up the viewer- and family-friendly documentary “Microplastic Madness.”

Wilton Go Green invites the community, including children 8 and up, to view the film that follows 56 fifth graders who saw the problem of plastic pollution, did their own research, collected data, testified at city hall, and convinced their school to hold plastic-free lunch day in the cafeteria.

It is part of a virtual version of the organization’s Green Speaker Series that recognizes “Plastic Free July.”

Viewers may watch the 76-minute film anytime between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. They will receive instructions on how to offer reflection and send questions after watching the film.

Then, on Tuesday, July 14, from 7 to 8 p.m., viewers are invited to join Wilton Go Green for a panel discussion with repreentatives from the Norwalk River Watershed Association and Surfrider Foundation.

Register for the film and panel by Saturday, July 11, at https://bit.ly/3gaJ19Q.

The Norwalk River Watershed Association’s mission is to improve the water quality and aesthetic value of the 40,000-acre Norwalk River watershed.

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network working on plastic pollution, ocean pollution, beach access, coastal protection and clean water.

Wilton Go Green’s mission is to not only make Wilton the most sustainable town in Connecticut, but also to raise awareness and educate surrounding communities on waste reduction and sustainable living.