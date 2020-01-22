Wilton photography contest invites entries

Jacquelyn Etling's photo Country Road won best of show at the Focus ’19 photo competition sponsored by the Wilton Arts Council, March 2, 2019. Jacquelyn Etling's photo Country Road won best of show at the Focus ’19 photo competition sponsored by the Wilton Arts Council, March 2, 2019. Photo: Jacquelyn Etling / Photo: Jacquelyn Etling / Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Wilton photography contest invites entries 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Arts Council is seeking photographers of all ages, including youths and high school students, to enter its 22nd annual photography exhibition, “Focus ’20,” to be held March 7-27, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

Photographers are allowed to enter up to two of their photos, which may be film or digital images in color or black and white, and may be enhanced by darkroom or digital techniques. Last year, 104 photographers representing 25 cities and towns in Connecticut and New York exhibited their work in the annual exhibition.

Focus ’20 entries will be judged by a panel of notable area photographers in three divisions: Adult (professional and amateur combined), High School Student (ninth-12th grade), and Youth photographers (pre-elementary through eighth grade).

Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded for best of Ssow (which is open to all); first through fifth places in the adult division; and first, second and third place in each of the high school and youth divisions. Ribbons will also be presented for honorable mention in each of the divisions.

Entries may be dropped off at the library on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 1, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

A reception and awards ceremony, open to the public, will be held on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the library.

Sponsors are: Beardsley Traveling Art Framer in Wilton, Milford Photo in Milford, Photographic Solutions in Norwalk, and Rockwell Art & Framing in Wilton, Westport, New Canaan and Fairfield. Sponsors are offering discounts on framing or enlargements to entrants.

This year’s judges are Jacqueline Etling, last year’s best of show winner, professional photographer Daryl Hawk, and Joyce Seymore, artist and photographer.

Complete information with entry details and entry form may be downloaded from wiltonarts.org. Entry forms are also available at sponsor locations and Wilton Library.

Questions may be directed to contactus@wiltonarts.org or by calling Beth Schneider at 203-834-9986.