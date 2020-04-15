Wilton photographer wins first prize in online show

Wilton artist Nancy Woodward won first prize for "Sisters" in the Rowayton Art Center's Online Spring Juried Show earlier this month.

WILTON — Wilton photographer Nancy Woodward was awarded first prize in the Rowayton Arts Center’s Spring Juried Show for her photograph, “Sisters.” The show may be viewed online at racgallery.carbonmade.com.

The all-media exhibition features artwork by over 100 artists chosen from almost 350 submissions. In addition to Woodward, winners announced on April 8 included Best in Show, Melissa Orme of Ridgefield for her painting “Celebration;” second place, Katharine Draper of Norwalk for her ink-on-paper entry “Environmental Spiral;” third place, Gregg Welz of Norwalk for “Spiral Vortex” (paper cuts) and honorable mention, Joanie Landau, “Roses for Sara Diptych” (prints on plexiglass).

The judge was Lisa Cooper, who launched the Riverdale Gallery in 2008 and the CT Art Salon in 2017.

Woodward is a member of the Firing Circuits Studio in Norwalk and had several photographs in a group exhibition with studio colleagues in February at Wilton Library.

As in the Rowayton show, she exhibited her digital photographs of trees, a subject she has been focused on since 2012.

Her work has a sharp, graphic quality to it that results from not radically changing the original photo except for color. Her preference is to mix blues, yellows and browns, sometimes with a result that looks like gold.

“I play with the sky a lot,” she said.

Woodward’s darkroom is a digital one — on her computer — where she creates different color palettes and works with the gradients.

“It’s very meditative,” she said.

For some of her images, she prints them on a tissue-type paper called abaca that softens the palette, she said, and lends an interesting texture.