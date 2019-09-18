https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/entertainment/article/Wilton-one-room-schoolhouse-invites-visitors-14449842.php
Wilton one-room schoolhouse invites visitors
Photo: Contributed Photo
The community is invited to an open house at Wilton’s Hurlbutt Street Schoolhouse on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Visitors may step back in time more than 100 years and see how Wilton kids of a century ago learned and lived, all in just one room. Get a feel for what it was like to learn when hornbooks, wood burning stoves and outhouses were part of daily school life.
The schoolhouse is at 157 Hurlbutt Street, a short drive from Ambler Farm Day.
