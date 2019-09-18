Wilton one-room schoolhouse invites visitors

The instruments of learning were much simpler a century ago as visitors to Wilton's Hurlbutt Street Schoolhouse may discover on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The community is invited to an open house at Wilton’s Hurlbutt Street Schoolhouse on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors may step back in time more than 100 years and see how Wilton kids of a century ago learned and lived, all in just one room. Get a feel for what it was like to learn when hornbooks, wood burning stoves and outhouses were part of daily school life.

The schoolhouse is at 157 Hurlbutt Street, a short drive from Ambler Farm Day.