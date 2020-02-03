Wilton nursing agency presents Pitch Perfect II

Members of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County’s Benefit Committee are planning Pitch Perfect II to raise funds for the nonprofit agency’s patients in need. From left are Janice Hess of Wilton, Janet Lebovitz of New Canaan, Ken Edgar of Weston, Judy Higby of Wilton, Phyllis Osterman of Stamford, Jeanne Robertson of Wilton and Jane Fox of New Canaan. Missing from the photo are Carol Bauer of New Canaan, Dawn Jeffrey of Norwalk, and Hal Shupack of Westport. less Members of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County’s Benefit Committee are planning Pitch Perfect II to raise funds for the nonprofit agency’s patients in need. From left are Janice Hess of Wilton, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Visiting Nurse & Hospice Photo: Contributed Photo / Visiting Nurse & Hospice Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton nursing agency presents Pitch Perfect II 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County is planning Pitch Perfect II, a benefit to be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Woodway Country Club in Darien.

This special event will raise funds to support the nonprofit home healthcare agency’s patients in need and will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, an auction and raffle, and a musical performance by the popular Whiffenpoofs of Yale.

The Yale Whiffenpoofs are America’s oldest and most celebrated a cappella singing group. These collegiate performers bring traditional tunes, jazz standards and the melodies of the Great American Songbook to audiences across the United States and around the globe. They are known internationally for their musical excellence, witty vocals, humorous harmonies and snappy choreography.

The auction offerings at this year’s annual benefit include tickets to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, tickets to a Yankees/Red Sox game, tickets to see Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway, and more.

Event sponsors to date include the Bauer Family Foundation, Ken Edgar and Denise Harvey, Sterling Equities, Bankwell, Day Pitney, Rone and Carol Baldwin, Liz Fox, Janet and Peter Lebovitz, and Stamford Health, TownVibe and AR Media Services.

Members of the volunteer benefit committee are Wilton residents Janice Hess, Judy Higby and Jeanne Robertson; Weston resident Ken Edgar; New Canaan residents Carol Bauer, Jane Fox and Janet Lebovitz; Norwalk resident Dawn Jeffrey, Stamford resident Phyllis Osterman; and Westport resident Hal Shupack.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are still available. For tickets or more information about Pitch Perfect II, call the nursing agency at 203-834-6341, ext. 304 or purchase tickets online at visitingnurse.net.