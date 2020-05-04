Wilton musician supports coronavirus charity with video

A.J. Gundell of Wilton is among a group of Connecticut musicians who have recorded videos of their music in support of the nonprofit organization 4-CT. A.J. Gundell of Wilton is among a group of Connecticut musicians who have recorded videos of their music in support of the nonprofit organization 4-CT. Photo: Contributed Photo / A.J. Gunell Photo: Contributed Photo / A.J. Gunell Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton musician supports coronavirus charity with video 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Wilton’s A.J. Gundell has joined five other leading Connecticut musicians to help encourage support for the Connecticut COVID-19 Charity Connection, also known as 4-CT. The recently founded organization supports Connecticut nonprofits to serve those most at need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization “connects generous individual and corporate donors to our Connecticut neighbors with the most urgent needs: childcare for first responders; food banks; housing for the homeless; front-line healthcare workers and clinics, and much more,” Gundell said in an email announcing his involvement. One-hundred percent of donations go to those in need.

“I am very grateful to be among the initial group of Connecticut resident-musicians who are banding together to help support the cause with our music,” he said.

Gundell, a 13-time Emmy Award-winning musician and musical director for well-known television programs such as CBS’s “Guiding Light,” is being joined by 40-year Connecticut resident Joe Bouchard of Blue Oyster Cult; the Beehive Queen from Saturday Night Live, Christine Ohlman; Westport singer-songwriter P.J. Pacifico; jazz saxophonist Vincent Ingala from Prospect, Conn.; and Greg Mattson of the band Mattson.

Each musician has recorded a song and testimonial that may be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp-idkFhyDFcFqwEhWAg3Iw/videos.

The song Gundell recorded in his Wilton studio is called “Together,” with lyrics that include “Together, together, we sail through stormy weather. Trouble can never keep us down as long as we're together.”

“We will get through this together,” Gundell says in his video message. “Keep doing what we’re doing. We’re doing all the right stuff. Stay safe. Stay distant. Stay home and like I said, we will get through this together.”

Launched on April 1, 4-CT is an independent, 501(c)3 organization formed to bolster the resources available to Connecticut’s frontline nonprofit providers who are serving all areas impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Interested donors may visit 4-ct.org to learn more and to make a contribution to 4-CT.