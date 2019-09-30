Wilton hike includes beer and soda tastings

Hiking can be a thirsty undertaking but Woodcock Nature Center has a solution.

It is offering a Frothy Forage — a hiking and beer tasting experience on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. At “secret” locations along the Woodcock trails, participants may sample craft beers courtesy of event partner Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield.

An event for the entire family, Frothy Forage also includes sampling of Connecticut’s own Hosmer Mountain Soda products. Hosmer will provide tastings of their root beer, birch beer and recently added Schooners Sarsaparilla and raspberry soda.

Dogs on leash are also welcome with Ridgefield Pet supplying sips and goodies along the trek for them.

In addition to all the tastings, participants may enjoy animal encounters, s’mores, kids’ activities, lawn games courtesy of Outdoor Sports Center of Wilton and live music.

All proceeds from this new event will benefit environmental education programs at Woodcock Nature Center.

Admission for those 21 and older is $45 and includes one souvenir tasting glass for three hours of unlimited sampling at stations along the way. Food will be available for purchase in the Woodcock pavilion from Taproot Restaurant in Bethel.

Spectators, designated drivers and kids may attend for free and are welcome to enjoy the non-alcoholic offerings and on-site activities. All participants must register and tickets are available at woodcocknaturecenter.org.