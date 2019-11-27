Wilton gallery show features ‘Nature’s Colors’

Peaches & Chinese Teapot by Leona Frank, left, and Goodwives River by Sergey Stepanenko will be among the featured paintings in the exhibition, "Nature's Colors — Abstract to Realism" at the River Road Gallery in Wilton. The show opens with a reception on Saturday, Dec. 7, to which the community is invited.

River Road Gallery will open its newest show, “Nature’s Colors — Abstract to Realism,” with a reception on Saturday, Dec.7. The show features the work of eight artists: Nash Hyon of Wilton, Westporters Richard and Leona Frank and Ron Landis, Anda Styler and Ed Martinez of Litchfield County, Susan Tabachnick of Bridgeport, and Sergey Stepanenko of Darien.

This dynamic show features many different mediums including, oil, acrylic, photography, watercolor and sculpture.

“From landscape to still life, from ocean to sky, “Nature’s Colors - Abstract to Realism” is an exciting array created by talented and nationally acclaimed artists who share their view of the world they see,” gallery owner Pat Blossom said in a statement.

The public is invited to the opening and reception on Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the gallery at 21 River Road. Information: 203-762-3887.