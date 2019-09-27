Wilton gallery opens show of found art

Round & Round, by Susan Tabachnick, is part of the show Artifacts that will open Oct. 5 at the River Road Gallery. Round & Round, by Susan Tabachnick, is part of the show Artifacts that will open Oct. 5 at the River Road Gallery. Photo: Contributed Photo / River Road Gallery Photo: Contributed Photo / River Road Gallery Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Wilton gallery opens show of found art 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Road Gallery will open its new show, Artifacts, featuring the art of Susan Tabachnick, on Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be a reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m., to which the community is invited.

This show is a culmination of Tabachnick’s love of found objects. With more than 30 original works of sculpture and collage, Artifacts is a substantial show.

“My work is about connections and the partnering of disparate objects,” the Bridgeport native said. “I’ve always been attracted to the idea that everything has a history. I may not know what it is, but it brings a patina, a fingerprint of its past life to my work. When the histories of these objects are joined, an unexpected creation comes forth.”

The show will run through Nov. 4. River Road Gallery is at 21 River Road in Wilton Center, and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.