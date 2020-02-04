Wilton fundraiser travels back to the 80s

WILTON — Instead of catering to its usual clientele of tweens and teens, the Trackside Teen Center is inviting adults to an 80s-themed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the center at 15 Station Road.

With this event, Trackside is looking to continue the positive momentum that has been made in bringing Wilton’s teens and community together. Trackside’s staff and board of directors is also hoping to continue raising awareness and financial support for the teen center, especially in light of losing two major donors last year.

The evening will include karaoke, food, an open bar, trivia, and 80’s music. Guests are encouraged to wear 80s attire. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2Tm1ecm.