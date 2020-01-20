Wilton film screening looks at anxiety and kids

A film exploring the effect anxiety has on the lives of children and teens will be shown at Wilton Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Jan. 26.

After receiving a positive response to the screening of the film “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” during the Day of Recovery and Wellness in November, Wilton Presbyterian Church is offering a second screening on Sunday, Jan. 26, 11:30 a.m., in the church lounge at 48 New Canaan Road.

Produced by the online streaming platform IndieFlix, the documentary examines the effect anxiety has on children and teens and their relationships. Through candid interviews, the film also shows how its subjects have found solutions and hope. There is also an interview with Olympic swimmer and mental health advocate Michael Phelps.

The documentary provides discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, along with the help, resources and tools available to address the condition.

Following the 56-minute film, there will be a discussion led by several area therapists and mental health professionals.

Space is limited and free tickets are available at https://bit.ly/38go8G6.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54 percent of females and 46 percent of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment.

This film and reception is funded by a grant from the Presbyterian Church, Mental Health Ministries, which also funded last year’s Day of Recovery and Wellness.

More information is available by emailing the Rev. Shannon White at Shannon.white@wiltonpresbyterian.org.