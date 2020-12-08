Wilton children may write to Santa via absentee ballot box

Wilton Social Services Director Sarah Heath and Sgt. Anthony Cocco of the Wilton Police Department, decorate the ballot box, ready for its new role as Santa’s Mailbox. Wilton Social Services Director Sarah Heath and Sgt. Anthony Cocco of the Wilton Police Department, decorate the ballot box, ready for its new role as Santa’s Mailbox. Photo: Town Of Wilton / Contributed Photo Photo: Town Of Wilton / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton children may write to Santa via absentee ballot box 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Police Department and Department of Social Services have teamed up with Santa Claus, transforming the former absentee ballot box into Santa’s Mailbox.

Through Dec. 23, Wilton children may deposit letters to Santa into the box in front of police headquarters on the town hall campus at 238 Danbury Road. According to those in the know, a few lucky children may receive a personal response from “Santa.”

Letters should include a return address, and all names and addresses will be kept confidential.

Stephanie Rowe, social services coordinator, is looking for Santa helpers to assist with this project. Anyone interested in volunteering, may call her at 203-834-6240 or email stephanie.rowe@wiltonct.org.