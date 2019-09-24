Wilton carnival this weekend

Summer may be over but carnival season is still here.

The Miller-Driscoll PTA presents its fall carnival this weekend at the school at 217 Wolfpit Road.

Hours are:

Friday, Sept. 27, 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29, noon-5 p.m.

The carnival, sponsored by Create Learning Center, will offer free face painting and food for purchase from Dave’s Mobile Planet Pizza and Bubble and Brew (on Saturday only).

Wristbands may be purchased for unlimited rides for $30 at the carnival. Rides and concessions are provided by Rainbow Amusement.