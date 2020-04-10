Wilton book club welcomes author Elaine Weiss to virtual meeting

Author Elaine Weiss will meet with the Booked for Lunch group when it has its virtual meeting, presented by the Wilton Historical Society, on April 30, 2020.

WILTON — Wilton Historical Society’s monthly book club has gone online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will take place Thursday, April 30, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., via Zoom and will feature author Elaine Weiss as a guest. All are welcome to participate in the event that is co-sponsored by the Wilton League of Women Voters.

The book is “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote,” described as a “nail-biting climax of one of the greatest political victories in American history: the down and dirty campaign to get the last state to ratify the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.”

“The Woman’s Hour” was a GoodReads Readers’ Choice Award winner, short-listed for the 2019 Chautauqua Prize, and received the American Bar Association’s highest honor, the 2019 Silver Gavel Award.

Steven Speilberg’s Amblin production company is adapting the book for TV, with Hillary Rodham Clinton serving as executive producer.

Registration is required and may be done by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org. Those who register will receive a confirmation and Zoom session ID code.

Information: wiltonhistorical.org.