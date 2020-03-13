Wilton artist explores “Home”

Wilton artist Katya Lebrija, right, picks up her piece, "Contrast" from the "Abstraction" exhibition and drops off another piece, "Oil & Vinegar," for the upcoming "Home" exhibition at the Rowayton Arts Center, held by show chair Carol Fay. The show will be on view through April 11.

ROWAYTON — Wilton artist Katya Lebrija will be one of many with a work of art across several mediums in a new show by exhibiting members at the Rowayton Arts Center. The show, “Home,” will be on view March 17 through April 11. There will be no opening reception.

The theme of home is where we physically dwell, but home is also an idea — a state of mind. “Our home is our own little corner of the universe. We decorate them, clean them and spend money to improve them, but what is the intangible that makes a home, home?” the arts center said.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The chair for the exhibition is Carol Fay. The judge, Danielle Ogden, holds a master’s degree in art history and an E.dM in education from Harvard University. She teaches modern and contemporary art at Fairfield University.

Rowayton Arts Center is at 145 Rowayton Avenue. Visit rowaytonarts.org for information.