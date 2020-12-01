Wilton artisan show features nine from CT

Skip Kern, who fashioned this angel ornament is not only Wilton Historical Society's resident blacksmith, he is one of the local artisans participating in the Wilton Historical Society's American Artisan Show, online now through Dec. 5, 2020.

WILTON — Of more than two dozen artists and craftspeople who make up the Wilton Historical Society’s 35th annual American Artisan Show, nine are from Connecticut.

The benefit event has been taking place online since Nov. 5, and will conclude Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Nutmeggers are offering their own creative take on wood sculpture, letterpress printed cards, ceramics, jewelry, soap, cashmere wearables, and floor cloths.

They include several from Wilton, including jewelers Emmy Starr and Sabina Furst, Catherine Romer and her Nod Hill Soaps, plus Lynda Campbell’s Saltbox Press hand-printed calendars and cards.

Luxurious cashmere scarves, mittens and ponchos are made in Ridgefield by Annette Bonwetsch’s Luscious Green label.

A bit further afield, in New Haven, Kiara Matos brings 25 years of experience and a modern sensibility to her ceramic vases, platters, lidded jars and sculptural colorful birds. The “quiet corner” of Connecticut is home to Ashley Garfield’s creative floor cloths, made in Danielson using a traditional technique with contemporary results.

Christopher Lamontagne, artist, furniture maker, architectural wood worker, expert wood carver, and wood turner is offering some of his wood sculptures at the show, which he has crafted in the town of Sterling. LMNT Jewelry’s Lauren Mullaney honed her metalsmithing skills at the CT School of Jewelry Art and now has her own studio in her hometown of West Hartford.

And last but certainly not least is the Wilton Historical Society’s own blacksmith, Skip Kern. He has been the resident blacksmith for about a year, and has used the 1890 Abbott Blacksmith Shop at the museum complex to polish and hammer over-the-door wreath hangers and angel Gabriel ornaments, available at the Betts Store Museum Shop at the American Artisan Show online.

The event is an important fundraising effort for the Wilton Historical Society, supporting its education and historic preservation mission. Furniture, art, pottery, fine leather goods, Nantucket-style baskets, candles, Windsor chairs, art, tavern signs, fine jewelry, photography, and more are available for purchase. To shop, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Also accessible at the site is a silent auction with numerous items up for bid including an exhibition tour with Chris and Tish Brubeck, vintage evening purses, art, and more.