Wilton actress in Steel Magnolias

Cynthia Hannah

Wilton resident Cynthia Hannah will be part of the cast of Steel Magnolias presented by the Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, beginning Friday, Nov. 8.

MTC MainStage is Fairfield County’s professional award-winning theater company and this production is part of its 33rd season.

Written by Robert Harling. Steel Magnolias is the story of a tight-knit group of southern women in a smalltown beauty parlor where touching moments, hilarious repartee, and the sudden realization of mortality are all abound.

Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, La., the story centers around Truvy and her assistant Annelle, and their clients — the town’s rich curmudgeon such as, Ouiser, an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth, and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

Hannah, who has made more than 120 commercials, has appeared on television’s The Guiding Light and All My Children as well as Billy Joel’s Keeping the Faith video, plays Miss Clairee.

Steel Magnolias will run Nov. 8-24 with performances on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $65. Purchase tickets online at musictheatreofct.com or by calling the box office at 203-454-3883. MTC MainStage is at 509 Westport Avenue in Norwalk.