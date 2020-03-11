Wilton Y hosts St. Paddles Day

The winners of the 2019 St. Paddles Day Men's Open Draw are, from left, Anton Bobytsky and Evan Paushter with Tournament Honorary Chair and Wilton resident Bill Fanning and finalists John Hughes and David Acselrod. This year's tournament is March 14 at the Wilton YMCA.

UPDATE: March 11 — This event has been canceled.

WILTON — Paddle players from across the northeast will gather at the 37th Annual Wilton Open on Saturday, March 14, at the Wilton Family YMCA. This is the largest single-day paddle tournament in the country with over 250 players teams competing in four draws: Men’s Open, Men’s B and B2 and Women’s Open. The 2020 draw includes 10 of the nation’s top-ranked players including the defending national champion.

Proceeds from the event benefit the YMCA Children’s Charities, which provide Y Camp Gordyland scholarships to deserving children in neighboring under-served communities.

Held annually on or around St. Patrick’s Day, participants wear green and are pumped up with Irish music including an appearance by perennial favorites the Greenwich Pipe Band.

“We invite everyone to come down to the paddle courts and be part of a fun festive day, which benefits a great cause,” said tournament co-chairs Todd Parker and Russ Kohl.

“For the past 37 years, the paddle community has come out in force to support the Wilton YMCA. With five courts and as one of only two Ys in the country with a paddle facility, our Y has become an epicenter for play in the tri-state area and the Wilton Open is the perfect place to see the best our sport has to offer,” he said.

“We are grateful for the support of our local sponsors and partners: Athleta, Wilson, The Tennis Spot, Wilton Physical Therapy, Kraken Rum and Nod Hill Brewery as well as the participating clubs.”

Play begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Wilton YMCA, 404 Danbury Road, and 19 participating clubs including The Lake Club, Wilton Riding Club and Rolling Hills in Wilton. Semi-finals and finals of the main draws will be played at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Wilton YMCA. All are welcome.

A few slots are still open in the Men’s “Open” draw. Volunteers are welcomed. Contact paddlekraken@gmail.com or any member of the tournament committee: co-chairs Russ Kohl and Todd Parker, Bo Beatty, Ron Gayda, Nick Hanna, Demian Johnston and Beth Kohl.

For more information or to make a donation to the YMCA Children’s Charities, visit wiltonopen.com. Follow the tournament on Instagram and Facebook @wiltonopen.