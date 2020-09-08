Wilton Woman’s Club opens year with virtual fashion show

Animal prints, like this snakeskin skirt, pairs with a leather jacket from “B” Chic in Wilton. The outfit will be part of the Wilton Woman’s Club’s fall fashion show on Sept. 14, 2020. Animal prints, like this snakeskin skirt, pairs with a leather jacket from “B” Chic in Wilton. The outfit will be part of the Wilton Woman’s Club’s fall fashion show on Sept. 14, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo / Champagne Taste Photo: Contributed Photo / Champagne Taste Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Wilton Woman’s Club opens year with virtual fashion show 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Woman’s Club will begin its year as it usually does — with a fall fashion show — but as many things have in this year of the pandemic, it is going virtual.

The club’s first meeting of the year will be Monday, Sept.14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom.

The looks shared will showcase trends from several popular Wilton boutiques, including “B” Chic, Blue Star Bazaar, Champagne Taste, Open House and Snappy Gator. Each shot will feature three looks: day time outing, girls’ night out, Sunday brunch. All styles will be available for purchase at the stores or via their websites.

Stylists from each store will be on hand to discuss the fashion statements and colors and to help with any wardrobe questions.

Animal prints are still in for fall and so are tie-dye designs, according to Erica Malhotra of “B” Chic.

“I’m seeing a lot of snakeskin, cheetah and leopard prints,” she said. For a daytime look, she will be showing an ensemble with stars, hearts and lightning bolts.

“Anything with that look is popular,” she said.

“We’re always excited about our first club meeting of the year and getting together again, even though it will be virtual this time,” said Stacey Savas, the club’s membership chair shared. “It’s a great opportunity for all Wilton women to attend, learn more about joining the club, and see fall fashions.”

Although club membership is encouraged, all in the community are invited to attend.

The Wilton Woman’s Club is a service-based and social organization that raises money each year for local charities and school scholarships. The highlight of the club’s year is an annual fashion show. Although the show had to be canceled this year, the club still raised $8,000 which it donated to the Wilton Community Assistance Fund, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Stay at Home in Wilton.

Registration is required to receive Zoom details. To register or learn more about joining the club, visit wiltonwomansclub.org.